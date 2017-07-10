Several Great White Sharks Spotted Off Cape Cod

A team of shark-lovers hits the waves to track and catalog the sharks that enter Massachusetts waters.

Several great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod in recent days, a sure sign that shark season is in full swing.

On Monday, sharks were spotted off Ballston Beach in Truro. Sharks were also spotted of Nauset Beach and two other locations in Orleans. Swimmers at Nauset Beach were not evacuated because the shark could not be seen from shore, according to the Cape Cod Times.

On Sunday, two 8- to 10-foot great whites were spotted about a half-mile off Campground Beach in Cape Cod Bay in Eastham. Another 8- to 10-foot great white was spotted off Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Again, no beach evacuations were reported.

So far this summer, there have been about 20 shark sightings reported off the Cape. The first sighting of the season was on June 2.

Using Drones to Spot Sharks

A drone is the latest tool for researchers in the search for sharks. (Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017)

In recent years, great white sharks haven't been spotted off the Cape until the second week of June. But the last two years have seen more than the usual number of great whites off the Cape.

Researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual white sharks last summer. That was up slightly from 2015, but significantly more than the 80 individual sharks spotted in 2014.