Several Great White Sharks Spotted Off Cape Cod | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Several Great White Sharks Spotted Off Cape Cod

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A team of shark-lovers hits the waves to track and catalog the sharks that enter Massachusetts waters.

    (Published Friday, June 30, 2017)

    Several great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod in recent days, a sure sign that shark season is in full swing.

    On Monday, sharks were spotted off Ballston Beach in Truro. Sharks were also spotted of Nauset Beach and two other locations in Orleans. Swimmers at Nauset Beach were not evacuated because the shark could not be seen from shore, according to the Cape Cod Times.

    On Sunday, two 8- to 10-foot great whites were spotted about a half-mile off Campground Beach in Cape Cod Bay in Eastham. Another 8- to 10-foot great white was spotted off Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Again, no beach evacuations were reported.

    So far this summer, there have been about 20 shark sightings reported off the Cape. The first sighting of the season was on June 2.

    Using Drones to Spot Sharks

    [NECN] Using Drones to Spot Sharks

    A drone is the latest tool for researchers in the search for sharks.

    (Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017)

    In recent years, great white sharks haven't been spotted off the Cape until the second week of June. But the last two years have seen more than the usual number of great whites off the Cape.

    Researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual white sharks last summer. That was up slightly from 2015, but significantly more than the 80 individual sharks spotted in 2014.

    Published 56 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices