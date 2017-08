Several people were injured and at least one person was trapped inside a car after it crashed into a utility pole in Quincy, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

Several Injured After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

The incident happened on Palmer Street.

The extent of the injuries are not known.

No further information was immediately available.