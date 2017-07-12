Severe storms that moved through parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon caused severe flooding.

Severe storms moved through parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, causing massive flooding on area roadways.

Aerial video from Sky Ranger showed parts of Quincy completely underwater. Flooded roads were also reported in Arlington, Lexington and Waltham, and along stretches of Interstate 95 north and south, which made a mess of the afternoon commute.

On parts of the highway, drivers had to reverse course off an on ramp.

Off of Route 2A in Lexington, backyards became ponds and forced some families to improvise ways to pump water out of their flooded basements.

Major Flooding in Mass.

There was severe flooding Wednesday in the area of South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. (Published 5 hours ago)

"I’ve been here 20 years. Never seen rain this fast, flooding this bad ever," said homeowner Philip Lehoux.



"When I went outside, there was three feet on the door," said homeowner Rob Deangelis.

In other parts of town, there were so many calls for vehicles stalled in quick forming streams that many people just abandoned them.

In Somerville, one car was swallowed up by the flood waters, forcing a driver to wade out to safety.



The storms also caused some power outages across the region. As of 11 p.m., National Grid was reporting about 360 customers without power while Eversource was reporting 400 without power.

