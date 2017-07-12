Severe Storms Produce Hail, Damaging Wind; More Ahead

Wednesday: Humid. Developing storms midday onward, some will be strong. Highs in the 80s. Wednesday night: Patchy fog, showers north. Lows in the 60s. Thursday: Humid start, cooler finish, off and on rain. Early highs in the 80s, 60s late. Friday: Cool and showery. Highs in the 60s.

Severe weather is firing all over New England Wednesday afternoon.

We've seen several severe-warned storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail, and some have even shown weak rotation. We can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado with some of these storms, but the biggest threats remain damaging wind and hail.

Localized flash flooding is also a possibility, and most of Southern New England is under a flash flood watch. The best energy and dynamics remain over southern New England through the evening.

Another wave of rain moves in overnight, this time favoring northern New England, but sliding south as the front that has been sitting over us for several days finally moves south.

As the front moves south, temperatures and humidity drop off dramatically. We'll still hit the 80s through most of southern New England early, with temperatures dropping into the 70s, even the 60s in spots, as the day goes on.

Thunderstorms are still possible Thursday, with the biggest severe risk being once again over southern New England, where the front will interact with the lingering humidity to produce some storms.

Friday is a cool day with spotty showers moving through. We start to warm again this weekend, with Saturday still being pretty temperate. We're back in the 80s Sunday, and we'll stay there all next week with chances of storms popping up once again early in the week.