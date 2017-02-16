The mother of a severely autistic teen in Hartford- who appeared to be emaciated- was arrested on Wednesday after her son died the day before, police said.

Matthew Tirado was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday after Hartford Police said he was brought to the hospital a couple hours earlier.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) contacted us here at the police department and said they wanted to show us some suspicious things with the victim," Deputy Chief Brian Foley told NBC Connecticut.

The 17-year-old, who police learned was severely autistic, was 5'9", weighed approximately 88 pounds and had injuries like cuts, bruises and broken bones, Foley said.

On Tuesday, a caller reported at 2:53 a.m. that the boy had been sick and vomiting at an apartment on 519 Park Street before he was transported to the Hartford Hospital. When the OCME called down detectives, police began to investigate the incident as a homicide, Hartford Police said.

The OCME has not concluded the autopsy and it is pending further studies.

The investigation led to the arrest of the boy's mother, Katiria Tirado, 33 on Wednesday. She has been charged with cruelty of a person and her bond was set at $200,000.

Tirado has outstanding motor vehicle-related arrest warrants in Wethersfield but has no criminal history in Hartford, Foley said.

While the teen had sustained burises on his arms, face and chest, along with broken bones, another child living in the Park Street apartment was in "good health" and underwent evaluation, according to Foley.