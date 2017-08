A convicted sex offender is due in court after being arrested again in Lowell, Massachusetts, for allegedly raping a woman.

Vincent Lucas, 54, is accused of raping and strangling a woman near the Concord River last week.

The victim was able to escape.

Police say Lucas has a long criminal history, including a 2011 conviction for indecent assault.

A judge will decide whether Lucas is too dangerous to be released on bail, pending trial.