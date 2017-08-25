PD: Sex Offender Gave Teen Drugs, Sexually Assaulted Her

A 28-year-old registered sex offender is accused of giving drugs to a 15-year-old girl and having sex with her while she was under the influence.

A 28-year-old registered sex offender is accused of giving drugs to a 15-year-old girl and having sex with her while she was under the influence.

Police said they received a complaint in May and 27-year-old Miguel Feliciano, of Shelton, was accused of giving narcotics to a 15-year-old girl at a friend’s house, then waiting until she was under the influence and having sex with her several times over the course of the weekend.

Police said they realized while investigating that Feliciano is a registered sex offender who was not in compliance with the State of Connecticut.

Shelton police arrested Feliciano Thursday and he has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and risk of injury to a minor involving intimate parts.

Bond was set at $150,000 bond.