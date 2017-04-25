Sex Offender Faces New Charges While Being Held | NECN
Sex Offender Faces New Charges While Being Held

By Alysha Palumbo

    Ronald Brown, being held without bail after being accused of breaking into an apartment in Boston's South End and sexually assaulting two women, faces new charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and photographing a nude person.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A sex offender already being held on charges of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting two women is facing additional charges.

    New charges against 53-year-old Ronald Brown of Boston include breaking and entering, larceny and receiving stolen property. He is also accused of filming a nude victim through an apartment window.

    Brown was already being held without bail after his arrest on breaking and entering and sex assault charges in October of 2016 in the city's South End neighborhood. Prosecutors say evidence collected in that investigation led to the new charges.

    Brown was allowed to hide his face in court Tuesday.

    More to come.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

