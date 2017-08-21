A shark killed a seal Monday off the coast of Nauset Beach on Cape Cod, causing it to close.

The attack happened near two surfers, prompting beach-goers to panic, thinking a person had been attacked.

The beach, located in Orleans, Massachusetts, was closed for some time Monday.

Surfer Nisi Schlinger described seeing a "seal, half eaten, bleeding — blood everywhere."

"I felt like the shark's gonna pull me in from my legs or something," Schlinger continued. "People [were] yelling, 'Get out the water! Get out the water!' I thought I was dead."