Shark Chomps Down on GoPro in Chatham

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fishery, was with a crew from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Monday afternoon in Chatham when a shark he was getting video of decided to chomp down on the GoPro camera.

Skomal said, “I had the camera on a pole in the water and the shark was swimming and I’m thinking, I’ll get a great view of the face of the shark and that will help us identify it. It kept coming and then opened its mouth and bit it.”

It was a four second tug of war he was hoping not to lose. Skomal said he’s put a camera in front of hundreds of sharks but never has a shark bitten the camera.

Skomal believes the 11 foot female shark was just trying to figure out what the camera was and took an exploratory bite and had it been a predatory action, she would have destroyed the camera. He said this shark was not one of the 110 tagged sharks in the area so scientists will now review her markings on the video to figure out if she’s one of the 300 named sharks they have a file for or if she’s brand new to the area.

“This is new behavior for us," said Skomal. "I hope we know this shark. I’d like to know what the behavior of this particular animal is,”

