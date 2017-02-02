Man Accused of Possessing 116 Child Porn Images | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of Possessing 116 Child Porn Images

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police

    A Sharon man is accused of possessing child pornography images on his computer, police said.

    Connecticut State Police Troop B said they assisted probation officers investigation suspicious images found on Donald Simmons computer while he was on probation.

    An investigation confirmed the 58-year-old had 116 still images of child pornography on his computer.

    Simmons, located on Sharon Valley Road in Sharon, was charged with second-degree child pornography possession and his bond was set at $5,000. 

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices