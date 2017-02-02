Man Accused of Possessing 116 Child Porn Images

A Sharon man is accused of possessing child pornography images on his computer, police said.

Connecticut State Police Troop B said they assisted probation officers investigation suspicious images found on Donald Simmons computer while he was on probation.

An investigation confirmed the 58-year-old had 116 still images of child pornography on his computer.

Simmons, located on Sharon Valley Road in Sharon, was charged with second-degree child pornography possession and his bond was set at $5,000.