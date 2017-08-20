Sherborn, Mass. Man Missing

A Sherborn, Massachusetts man is missing, according to local police.

Alexander Barberio, 20 years old, is white, 5'10", and 115 pounds. He has glasses and brown hair. He is most likely wearing khakis, a long-sleeved shirt, and brown shoes.

Barberio went missing early Saturday morning. A statement from his family said that he is suffering from Lyme disease and has shown "significant cognitive problems," as a result, in the last few weeks. They do not think he is suicidal.

The statement also said that Barberio may be in the woods in Sherborn, as that is where canine tracking followed him.

Anyone who may have seen Barberio or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sherborn Police at 508-653-2424.