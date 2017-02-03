A captain of the Middlesex Sheriff's Office was arraigned in court Friday on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 in connection with an alleged incident at a Malden, Massachusetts restaurant last month.

John Panaggio, 38 of Stoneham, has been released on personal recognizance, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault that occurred at the Dockside Restaurant on Jan. 20 at 8:45 p.m.

The victim said Panaggio entered her parked car and touched her inappropriately. She asked him multiple times to get out of the car before he left the vehicle and the scene, according to officials.

Panaggio turned himself into police after he was identified through surveillance footage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Panaggio is due back in court on Wednesday, March 15. He has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

It's not clear if he has an attorney.