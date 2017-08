Boston police are responding after a man was shot on 11 Draper Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The victim was taken to an area hospital but there is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries. (Published 11 minutes ago)

One person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston Police said the shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Draper Street. A male subject was shot and transported to an area hospital.

The victim's name and age have not been released. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.