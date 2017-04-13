One Dead After Shooting in Connecticut | NECN
One Dead After Shooting in Connecticut

    (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

    One person died after a shooting in North Stonington on Wednesday.

    State troopers responded to the scene at 628 Lantern Hill Road at 4:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. 

    The victim was transported for life-threatening injuries were reported was in critical condition. Police said they died sometime later. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area as troopers investigate.

    The Eastern District Major Crime division assumed the investigation. 

    A person of interest as been identified. 

    Police said there is no threat to the public.

