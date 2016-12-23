With just two shopping days until Christmas, the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts, was buzzing with shoppers on Friday. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

With just two shopping days until Christmas, the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts, was buzzing with shoppers on Friday.

While some people were checking things off their shopping list, others were watching and waiting in line to see Santa.

"I'm going to see Santa," said Isabella Stevens. "I'm happy."

Stevens told necn there's only one thing on her list that she must get.

"A hatchimal," said Stevens.

When asked if she found her mom and dad a gift she said of course.

"I got my dad an 8-in-1 screw driver and my mom fuzzy socks," said Stevens.

But not everyone at the mall found their family gifts yet.

Nicholas Poulakidas, of Woburn, was still looking to find his family and girlfriend their gifts.

"I got to get something for my girlfriend now," said Poulakidas. "Maybe something from Pandora, a necklace or something. Got to look fabulous."

Looking good comes at a price but Poulakidas said he's all about the deals.

"I walk in here and bargain with everybody," said Poulakidas. "Whatever they say, I say 50 percent off."

Others said their shopping was finished but they still head to the mall to enjoy the day.

"I finished my shopping. I'm all done and now it's my day to walk around and watch people panic," said Bill Oakes from Burlington.

Oakes said he takes pleasure in watching shoppers suffer, especially the men.

"They're always running around with little tiny bags," said Oakes. "They went right to the jewelry store."

If you still have shopping to do there's only one day left. The Burlington Mall is open Christmas Eve 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.