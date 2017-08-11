Showers Coming With Humid Weather

Today (Friday): Comfortable warmth, a few northern mountain showers. Highs in the 80s. Overnight Friday Night: Chance showers late. Lows in the 60s. Saturday: Variable clouds & more humid - some morning showers, chance late day thunder. Highs around 80. Sunday: Humid early, then drying – fair. Highs in the 80s.

Although Friday dawned with some thunderstorms in the North Country of New England, most of the six-state region sees a great summer day with highs in the 80s and scattered afternoon showers recurring primarily in the mountains of northern and western New England, while the remainder of the area – including the Boston area – stays dry.

Moisture will increase through the atmosphere overnight tonight, producing some showers after midnight, arriving from west to east.

Saturday should dawn with raindrops for many communities as a round of showers migrates from west to east across New England, but these showers are not expected to last all day – in fact, we think most towns are dry by midday with just some scattered showers redeveloping during the afternoon and mostly focused in the mountains and hills of New England.

A cold front will cross the region Saturday night into Sunday, meaning a humid Sunday morning turns noticeably more comfortable by late day with a fair sky, save for some far North Country showers, and highs in the 80s for many, 70s North Country.

Right now, next week is looking really good, with an elevated chance of some showers Tuesday and Saturday, but even those chances are fairly brief and limited with an extended stretch of high temperatures 75-80° showing up in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.

