Showers Move Through as Temperatures Cool Down

Today (Wednesday): Cloudy with scattered showers early. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Clear and dry. Lows in the upper 50s. Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight storms brought heavy rains and gusty winds to areas of interior New England overnight, resulting in wind damage for some.

These showers will continue to diminish today as a potent cold front slides offshore. Drier air streams in across the region, bringing much anticipated relief from the heat and humidity that has been in place for the past couple of days.

Highs will max out in the mid 80s south and mid 70s north. Thursday kicks off a long stretch of dry and pleasant weather for New England as high pressure out of central Canada works in.

This rolling dome of sinking air will result in mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week into the weekend. A Fall preview is in the cards for weekend as even drier and cooler air streams into New England from Canada.

Expecting clear skies with highs only getting into the mid 70s south and the upper 70s north. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.

