Showers to Spoil the Summer Weather Trend

It’s been a gorgeous past two days across the region, however showers will spoil the trend today.

A burst of energy aloft will touch off a potent wave of showers across much of New England through lunch, followed by clearing. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs today will rise into the mid and upper 70s. A cool front spilling down from Canada will provide an uptick in showers this evening; a lack of sun will limit any storm growth.

It’ll feel more humid out tonight across the south, with lows dipping into the 60s, with the upper 50s north. The front stalls near Long Island tomorrow - highs surge into the low 80s south of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, with 70s northward under partly sunny skies.

We’re closely watching low pressure that develops along the stalled boundary Friday evening, which will be the focal point for a deluge of rainfall. Differences remain in model guidance, however the current thinking is that the majority of rain misses out to sea.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with temps returning to the upper 70s. Tranquil and summerlike weather persists into next week, the details in the exclusive Early Warning 10-Day Forecast.

