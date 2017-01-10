A Domino's Pizza franchise in Massachusetts is under fire after an employee wrote a racist message on a pizza box.

Sixteen-year-old Syon Khosla, of Shrewsbury, said he orders from the Boston Turnpike location several times a month.

"I usually ask for a joke and it’s usually good humored — something good," Syon Khosla said.

But on Friday, an employee delivered a hateful message along with the buffalo pizza writing, "What's difference between a black person and piece (expletive)?"

The family was furious and called on the restaurant's manager to take action.

"Imagine if one of my friends who’s African American got this — what would they think," Syon Khosla asked. "How would he feel?"

The family's initial calls to the manager made them more frustrated after being accused of writing the message themselves. They finally contacted the franchise owner, Jeff Dufficy, who released a statement on Tuesday saying that the employee had been identified and terminated.

"I’m very disturbed to learn about the prejudicial language written by one of my employees towards a customer last week. It’s unacceptable and there is no place for it in my business," wrote Dufficy.

The Khosla's say the racist comment may not have been directed towards them, but they just wanted to make sure that no other families see mean-spirited words delivered to their door step.

"The intension was this should not happen again to other people this is not something appropriate we need to respect everybody in community," said Syon's father, Lokesh Khosla.