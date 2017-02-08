'Significant' Storm Set to Slam New England

BOSTON, MA. - FEBRUARY 15: Snow plows make their way down Kneeland St.during winter storm Neptune which dropped over a foot of snow February 15, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the fourth major storm to hit the New England region that has already seen more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

NBC Boston has declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for all day Thursday as a significant storm is expected to take shape along the Eastern Seaboard and pass south of New England, producing snow across New England with heaviest amounts in Southern New England.

Expect snow to begin between 5 and 8 AM, west to east, respectively, for the vast majority of us, and continue all the way through Thursday evening, coming to an end Thursday night.

Warm Today, Big Storm Coming

Today (Wednesday): Mixed showers of ice and rain depart early. Highs in the 50s south, 40s for most. Overnight Wednesday Night: Chilly. Lows in the 20s. Thursday: Heavy snow, gusty Cape wind. Highs in the 20s. (Published 2 hours ago) (Published 2 hours ago)

A north wind will user in cold temperatures for this storm – 20s south and 10s north – which means snow will quickly stick to and accumulate on roads, making travel treacherous from morning through evening Thursday.

Heavy snow at times will combine with wind gusts to 45 mph on Cape Cod Thursday for possible blizzard conditions, though there is a bit less certainty on whether that criteria of 3-hour duration for 35 mph wind gusts and blinding snow will be reached.

Nonetheless, we believe it is a possibility on Cape Cod for a time Thursday afternoon.

Total accumulations are likely to be near a foot from the South Shore through much of Rhode Island into Southeast Connecticut, half a foot or so north of the Pike to extreme Southern New Hampshire and lesser amounts of a few inches in the North Country lakes and mountains.