An 80-year-old man has been reported in Simsbury, police said.

Joseph Hallifax was last seen wearing blue t-shirt and tan shorts on July 5. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches with white hair and blue eyes, weighing about 220 pounds.

Hallifax is possibly driving a tan-colored 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with Connecticut plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Simsbury police at (860) 658-3100.