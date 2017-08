Bridgeport police issued a Silver Alert for Darwin and Catherine Perez.

A brother and sister missing from Bridgeport have been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for 6-year-old Darwin Perez and 12-year-old Catherine Perez early Saturday morning

The pair was believed to have run away from home around 7 p.m. Friday night, according to a spokesperson for the city.

They were found safe on Saturday, the spokesperson said.