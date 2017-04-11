Silver Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Last Seen in Bristol, Conn.

Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

A Silver Alert was issued for Janeslion Santana, who was last seen Saturday at 141 Lillian Road in Bristol. Santana lives in Meriden and sometimes frequents the New Britain and Hartford areas.

Santana is described as around 5-foot-5, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of rosary beads and flowers on her left forearm.

Santana was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.