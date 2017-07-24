Silver Alert Issued for 8-Day-Old Baby and Her Mother | NECN
Silver Alert Issued for 8-Day-Old Baby and Her Mother

    Connecticut State Police
    Ashley Correra-Graham and Esperanza Lopez.

    A Silver Alert has been issued for an 8-day-old baby and her mother.

    Meriden police are trying to locate 8-day-old Esperanza Lopez and her mother, 23-year-old Ashley Correra-Graham.

    The pair was reported missing Monday.

    Correra-Graham is described as 5-foot-5, around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right side of her upper chest.

    Anyone with information on either Lopez or Correra-Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-238-1911.

