A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man missing from New Hartford.

Armand Gorneault has been missing since Sunday. He is described as around 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan winter coat, tan bucket hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.