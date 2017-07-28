Conn. Police Search for 12-Year-Old, Sister Back Home

A 9-year-old Hamden girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert has returned home but police are still looking for her 12-year-old sister.

Police said they believed 9-year-old Julianna Hernandez and her 12-year-old sister, Rebecca Hernandez, might have stolen a black 2014 Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates AA56013 Thursday afternoon. The car and keys are missing.

Police did not provide the media with a photo of Rebecca.

Patrol officers are checking locations of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.



