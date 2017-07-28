Conn. Police Search for 12-Year-Old, Sister Back Home - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Conn. Police Search for 12-Year-Old, Sister Back Home

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Friday, July 28, 2017)

    A 9-year-old Hamden girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert has returned home but police are still looking for her 12-year-old sister.

    Police said they believed 9-year-old Julianna Hernandez and her 12-year-old sister, Rebecca Hernandez, might have stolen a black 2014 Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates AA56013 Thursday afternoon. The car and keys are missing.

    Police did not provide the media with a photo of Rebecca.

    Patrol officers are checking locations of family members.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.


    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices