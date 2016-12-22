Slick Commute, Fatal Crashes Throughout New England

Drivers in New England are facing a slippery commute and slowdown from fatal crashes Thursday morning.

Two major crashes due to slick roads are tying up the commute between New Hampshire and Massachusetts. One crash has been reported on Everett Turnpike southbound before Middlesex Road in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, and another reported on 93 southbound at NH-102 in Londonderry.

Two fatal crashes in Rhode Island tied up the commute on I-95 in Rhode Island early Thursday morning, according to Rhode Island State Police

One driver crashed his vehicle after losing control of his vehicle by Route 146. Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle hit a barrier and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A rollover on the Pawtucket/Providence line on I-95 south took another life around 2 a.m. this morning. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

An accident has also been reported in the O'Neill Tunnel at Exit 26 in Boston. Also, a truck rollover is blocking 84 eastbound in Connecticut just before the Massachusetts state line.