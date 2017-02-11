Snow caused a number of crashes on New England highways early Saturday morning.

On Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the Department of Transportation reported that a truck had rolled over on the southbound side of the highway near exit 38 at about 6 a.m. Traffic had to be detoured off the highway for some time while the scene was cleared. By 8 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

In Sturbridge, the DOT reported that a truck had jackknifed on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, near exit 49.

It's unclear if there were injuries in either crash.

The speed limit on the turnpike was reduced to 40 miles per hour while the snow tapered off. The speed limit restriction has since been lifted.

In New Hampshire, Nashua Fire said a vehicle rolled over on Daniel Webster Highway at about 6:45 a.m. Two minor injuries were reported.