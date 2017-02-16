Slick Spots Start Thursday

Just enough snow came at just the wrong time this morning to produce slick roads around the Boston Metropolitan area, and especially near and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

With temperatures near the freezing mark, it was cold enough for snow to stick but, thankfully, also warm enough that road treatments will make good progress in the first few hours of the commute – it’s just those first few hours that can be tricky.

Reduced speeds and extra stopping distance do the trick coming off a coating to three inches of snow, and by mid-morning, with sun breaking through, temperatures will rise to the middle 30s and any problems will be a thing of the past.

A brisk wind will kick up from the west-northwest throughout the day, making high temperatures in the 30s feel like the 20s with the wind chill, and after a cool and brisk Friday, we’re off to the races for warmer weather this weekend.