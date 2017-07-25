Slightly Warmer; Some Lingering Rain

Yesterday was about as cold we get this time of year with temperatures in the 50s, and close to an inch of rainfall.

There is only one way to go from here - warmer with some sun later today.

An upper level low pressure system over New York is pretty much stationary and falling apart, the surface system that caused our weak Monday nor'easter moves off south of Nova Scotia.

We start our Tuesday gray with a bit of fog and drizzle, but the clouds will thin out from north to south as the day goes on with temperatures rebounding to near 70° away from the shore.

Wind remains from the northeast but diminishes to 10 - 15 mph.

The real warmth and sunshine comes back tomorrow. It looks like a nice day to hike up to close to 80°. Then we have to deal with another front coming from Canada later this week with clouds increasing Thursday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before sunset. Highs Thursday in the low 80s. The front is still here Friday with a chance of a shower and or a thunderstorm, high temperatures near 80°.

The early call for the weekend is increasing sunshine and temperatures at seasonable levels in the lower 80s.