Small Plane Crashes Into Building

Emergency crews are responding after a small plane crashed into a multi-condo building in Methuen, Massachusetts, causing a fire.

It happened on Riverview Boulevard, across the Merrimack River from the Lawrence Municipal Airport, around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Methuen police and FAA officials say there was only a pilot on board the single-engine Sonex aircraft, which originated from the Lawrence Municipal Airport, at the time.

The plane was on a one-mile final approach to Lawrence's municipal airport when it crashed into a condo at Prides Crossing on Riverview Boulevard, the FAA added.

The building was the site of another small aircraft crash in 1999.

No other details, including the pilot's condition, were immediately available.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine a likely cause for the crash, according to officials.

Skies were partly cloudy with calm winds and a 10-mile visibility at the time of the crash, meteorologist Michael Page said.

We have crews heading to the scene.

Stay with us as this story develops.