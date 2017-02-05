Snow & Ice on Way

Warmer air is currently moving towards New England, meaning highs on Sunday in southern New England will be near 40.

As that happens though, snow showers will break out in the mountains. A general 1-3 inches of snow is expected across the terrain of far northern and western New England Sunday. Higher amounts are likely at the tallest peaks; great news for ski country once again.

We get a break on Monday as chilly sunshine returns, but it doesn’t last long. A more organized storm arrives on Tuesday.

The first wave of precipitation on Tuesday will fall as snow. Then, as warmer air again makes a run at New England, we’ll transition to a mix and rain from south to north.

Areas south of Boston will likely be over to rain by lunch on Tuesday, with a slower switch to a mix and rain north of the city. That’s where the odds of accumulation on highest.

Highs will likely reach the 40s and 50s in some parts of New England on Wednesday as the warmth peaks. That means most of the precipitation falling on Wednesday will be in the form of rain, with a mix for only the coldest parts of New England.

The storm will mostly wrap up late Wednesday or early Thursday, perhaps ending as a bit of wintry precipitation as cold air once again returns. We’ll have much more on the exact timing and precipitation types as we get closer.