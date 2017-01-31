Snow Flies As Winter Cold Waits

Snow was quick to get a jump on us this afternoon in Southern New England, but then fizzled as the first batch shuffled offshore. Amounts ranged from 3" in Buzzards Bay to simple flakes in the Merrimack Valley as the crescent moon poked out in the evening.

Meantime, upstream over New York and Pennsylvania, another batch of snow is stewing...getting ready to move in after midnight. This will be focused mainly on Northern Mass/Southern NH and the rest of New England into the wee hours and much of tomorrow.

This next round is weak, but still enough to put down an inch or two in spots. That brings us to 1-3" for most, with 3-5" in Southeast Massachusetts.

Colder air is on hold for the coming days. We'll do quite a bit of melting tomorrow, so if you don't feel like cleaning it up, let Mother Nature take care of business.

Squalls may accompany the arrival of the cold on Thursday. Some small accumulation is possible across Northern New England, along with briefly poor visibility, as these squalls race through. Once the cold is settled, highs on Friday and Saturday will struggle to meet freezing south and stay in the low 20s north.

Rumors of a storm Sunday/Monday are just that. Right now, our weather maps aren't even creating a storm at all. Maybe a few flakes are possible Sunday night as a front passes, but that's it.

We'll keep you apprised.