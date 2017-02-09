Snow Leads to Crashes

Dramatic surveillance video captured a car crashing into a home Thursday in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Police say speed and the weather were likely the main factors in the accident.

The driver, 41-year-old Matthew Decarteret of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, lost control of his SUV and plowed into the home.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Five people live in the house. Three were home at the time, but they weren't hurt.

But building inspectors say the foundation of the house shifted, so it's not livable at the moment.

Elsewhere north of Boston, the conditions were a mess all day.

On Route 3, the visibility was a big problem for drivers.

On Boston Road in Billerica, shopping plazas were deserted.

Most stores closed down by afternoon, but Kmart and Subway remained open for die-hard shoppers and loyal employees.