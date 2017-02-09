Snow Leads to Crashes | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Early Warning Weather Alert
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Snow Leads to Crashes

By Michael Rosenfield

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pelham Police

    Dramatic surveillance video captured a car crashing into a home Thursday in Pelham, New Hampshire.

    Police say speed and the weather were likely the main factors in the accident.

    The driver, 41-year-old Matthew Decarteret of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, lost control of his SUV and plowed into the home.

    He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Five people live in the house. Three were home at the time, but they weren't hurt.

    But building inspectors say the foundation of the house shifted, so it's not livable at the moment.

    Elsewhere north of Boston, the conditions were a mess all day.

    On Route 3, the visibility was a big problem for drivers.

    On Boston Road in Billerica, shopping plazas were deserted.

    Most stores closed down by afternoon, but Kmart and Subway remained open for die-hard shoppers and loyal employees.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices