This vehicle slid off the road on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham, Maine on Thursday morning.

As snow starts building up, more and more reports of crashes are being reported due to slippery roads.

The speed limit is reduced on streches of the Massachusetts and Maine turnpikes, and New Hampshire officials are urging motorists to stay off the roads altogether after 6 p.m.

In Maine, a serious crash occurred on Thursday morning on Route 1A in Holden, and numerous slide-offs were reported as well. In New Hampshire, accidents were reported on Interstate 89 in Grantham and Canterbury and on Route 10 in Haverhill.

Numerous cars have also reportedly slid off the highway on Interstate 89 in Vermont near Montpelier.

In Massachusetts, state transportation officials announced there were more than 1,000 crews clearing and treating state roads to avoid crashes.