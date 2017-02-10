Snow Returns For A Weekend Visit

Big cleanup today. And with more snow in the forecast, folks are already groaning.

Hang on though, the first round isn't a biggie. (Don't ask me about the second one though.)

A warm front will try and make progress into New England tonight and tomorrow. Fat chance for some of us. The warmer air may trickle into Southeast Mass, but that's about it. With the cold locked in place, and a storm moving in Sunday, we're looking at potentially high accumulations by late Sunday.

First up, the warm frontal snow. A solid 2-4" is expected as the flakes swarm across New England. As we move through the morning hours, the snow will wrap up and head into Central and Eastern Maine. We're left with a cloudy afternoon and some limited melting.

More moisture streams in ahead of a developing storm Sunday. This one is a tricky little bugger. It should intensify as it passes off Cape Cod and "drills for oil" in the Gulf of Maine (techy talk for deepening quickly). While the coast could be rain and inland snow, it won't stay that way. With a deep storm, the rain/snow line will collapse to the coast overnight Sunday. Accumulations are preliminary, but we could see up to a foot near Worcester while only a few inches falls near Boston.

Updates through the weekend!