Storm Preps Underway Across Region Ahead of Big Nor'easter
WEATHER ALERT: 
Early Warning Weather Alert
Storm Preps Underway Across Region Ahead of Big Nor'easter

Thursday's storm could bring a foot of snow to many in southern New England

    MBTA

    State agencies around Massachusetts are preparing for a nor'easter that's expected to wallop many parts of southern New England with more than a foot of snow on Thursday.

    MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said snow-fighting equipment and dozens of spare traction motors have helped the transit system prepare for the winter blast.

    MassDOT officials are advising drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible, and those who have to drive are asked "to make informed and safe decisions" before hitting the road.

    Mayor Marty Walsh said 100 crews were on the streets Wednesday morning to salt and treat the roads after an icy morning. It's unclear if that number will increase throughout the day.

    Crashes Cause Massive Traffic Delays During Morning Commute
    Ryan DeRoo

    With winter storm warnings and watches already in effect for much of New England, Thursday's storm - which is forecasted to bring heavy snow and high winds - is expected to start between 5 and 8 a.m. from west to east, and will continue through the evening before ending at night.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

