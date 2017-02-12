Storm Brings More Snow, Heavy Winds, Some Flooding

Tomorrow (Monday): Blustery with gusts up to 50 MPH inland, up to 70 MPH along the coast where we could see coastal flooding during the noon high tide. 1”-3” for SE MA, with 3”-6” along of the Mass Pike, with over a foot to 18” along MA/NH state line and northward. Maine receives the most snow through Monday night with snowfall totals in excess of 25”.

Tonight (Sunday Night): Heaviest snow moves in this evening and continues through the overnight. Winds pick up with overnight lows into the low to mid 20s.

Today (Sunday): Coastal snow showers to start, with system snow (rain along the Cape) ramping up by the afternoon from SW to NE. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

We’re starting to see our coastal storm take shape. The barometric pressure is rapidly dropping near the Delmarva. Low pressure now over the Great Lakes will pass its energy to the new low.

The snow we’re seeing this afternoon is from the weakening low. As the warm air tries to move on top of the colder air we have “over running” precipitation. Most of this has been moderate in intensity.

Timing: We’re expecting mainly snow north of the Mass Pike and rain (to start south). By Sunday evening, the rain/snow line will drop south. Most areas should see a change to snow by midnight. The heaviest snow will fall from 5 PM through midnight in metro Boston. Light snow will linger through much of Monday – at least along the coast. Winds increase during the day on Monday and continue through Monday night.

Snowfall Amounts: up to 1” for the Islands; 1-3” for much of Plymouth county and the Cape; 3-6” near Taunton and Attleboro; 6-9” for most of Metro West and Boston; 9-12” for most of the Northshore; 12-18” for the NH/MA Stateline.

Wind Gusts: Up to 50 MPH inland; up to 60 MPH for the Northshore; up to 70 MPH for the Cape and Islands.

Coastal Flooding: Widespread minor flooding with pockets of moderate coastal flood during the late morning/early afternoon Monday high tide.