Storm Brings More Snow, Heavy Winds, Some Flooding

We’re starting to see our coastal storm take shape. The barometric pressure is rapidly dropping near the Delmarva. Low pressure now over the Great Lakes will pass its energy to the new low.
The snow we’re seeing this afternoon is from the weakening low. As the warm air tries to move on top of the colder air we have “over running” precipitation. Most of this has been moderate in intensity.
Timing: We’re expecting mainly snow north of the Mass Pike and rain (to start south). By Sunday evening, the rain/snow line will drop south. Most areas should see a change to snow by midnight. The heaviest snow will fall from 5 PM through midnight in metro Boston. Light snow will linger through much of Monday – at least along the coast. Winds increase during the day on Monday and continue through Monday night.
Snowfall Amounts: up to 1” for the Islands; 1-3” for much of Plymouth county and the Cape; 3-6” near Taunton and Attleboro; 6-9” for most of Metro West and Boston; 9-12” for most of the Northshore; 12-18” for the NH/MA Stateline.
Wind Gusts: Up to 50 MPH inland; up to 60 MPH for the Northshore; up to 70 MPH for the Cape and Islands.
Coastal Flooding: Widespread minor flooding with pockets of moderate coastal flood during the late morning/early afternoon Monday high tide.