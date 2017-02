Snowfall Totals: How Much Did Your Town Get?

The storm's only half over, but already some areas of New England have received a foot of snow.

Westfield, Massachusetts had received 14 inches of snow as of noon Thursday, while Orange, Massachusetts and Rindge, New Hampshire had seen about 12 inches.

Here's a look at how much snow some other areas have seen so far:

CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD COUNTY

CANTON 9.5

SOUTHINGTON 9.0

FARMINGTON 8.5

BURLINGTON 8.3

MANCHESTER 7.0

NEW BRITAIN 5.5

GRANBY 5.0

WETHERSFIELD 5.0

NORTH GRANBY 5.0

VERNON 2.2

COLLINSVILLE 2.0

GLASTONBURY 2.0

TOLLAND COUNTY

BOLTON 9.0

TOLLAND 9.0

STAFFORDVILLE 8.0

SOMERS 7.5

STAFFORD SPRINGS 6.0

COVENTRY 5.0

ANDOVER 5.0

COLUMBIA 4.9

WINDHAM COUNTY

WOODSTOCK 8.2

POMFRET 8.0

HAMPTON 7.0

WINDHAM 5.8

ASHFORD 5.5

EAST KILLINGLY 5.2

BROOKLYN 5.0

MOOSUP 2.5

MASSACHUSETTS

BRISTOL COUNTY

ATTLEBORO 1.5

ESSEX COUNTY

TOPSFIELD 1.5

FRANKLIN COUNTY

HEATH 9.0

ORANGE 8.0

DEERFIELD 6.8

MONTAGUE 6.0

ASHFIELD 4.5

SOUTH DEERFIELD 2.0

HAMPDEN COUNTY

WESTFIELD 14.0

SPRINGFIELD 8.0

AGAWAM 7.0

EAST HAMPDEN 6.8

LONGMEADOW 6.5

WILBRAHAM 6.0

SOUTHWICK 5.8

MONSON 4.5

EAST LONGMEADOW 3.5

LUDLOW 3.5

HAMPDEN 3.3

WEST SPRINGFIELD 1.0

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST 7.0

WARE 4.5

BELCHERTOWN 3.8

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

NATICK 3.0

HOPKINTON 1.5

ARLINGTON 1.4

STOW 1.0

PEPPERELL 1.0

NORFOLK COUNTY

MILLIS 3.0

QUINCY 1.0

TOLLAND COUNTY

COLUMBIA 7.4

WORCESTER COUNTY

GARDNER 6.0

WARREN 5.5

DUDLEY 5.0

ASHBURNHAM 5.0

BARRE 3.5

HARDWICK 3.5

LEOMINSTER 3.0

STURBRIDGE 3.0

MILFORD 3.0

NORTH GRAFTON 2.0

HOLDEN 2.0

WORCESTER 1.5

ROCHDALE 1.5

DOUGLAS 1.5

STERLING 1.0

LUNENBURG 1.0

RHODE ISLAND

KENT COUNTY

WEST WARWICK 2.0

PROVIDENCE COUNTY

BURRILLVILLE 6.0

NORTH FOSTER 3.0

SMITHFIELD 3.0

NORTH SMITHFIELD 3.1

WASHINGTON COUNTY

HOPE VALLEY 2.0

MAINE

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

LEWISTON 4.5

AUBURN 2.0

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

HARRISON 12.2

NEW GLOUCESTER 7.0

NORTH SEBAGO 7.0

RAYMOND 6.3

SEBAGO 5.2

BRIDGTON 4.5

PORTLAND JETPORT 2.2

GRAY 1.1

YARMOUTH 1.0

KENNEBEC COUNTY

VASSALBORO 2.5

OXFORD COUNTY

OTISFIELD 4.0

SUMNER 3.5

OTISFIELD 3.0

YORK COUNTY

N BERWICK 7.1

STEEP FALLS 5.2

BERWICK 3.2

HOLLIS 2.3

NEW HAMPSHIRE

CARROLL COUNTY

MADISON 4.5

CHESHIRE COUNTY

RINDGE 12.0

ALSTEAD 9.5

WESTMORELAND 8.5

WINCHESTER 6.0

GRAFTON COUNTY

ALEXANDRIA 4.0

BRISTOL 2.8

BATH 1.0

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

NEW BOSTON 6.5

WEARE 5.8

MERRIMACK 5.0

MILFORD 5.0

MERRIMACK 4.5

BROOKLINE 1.9

NASHUA 1.2

MERRIMACK COUNTY

NORTHFIELD 8.0

TILTON 7.0

BOW 6.0

PEMBROKE 3.5

CONCORD 3.0

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

DEERFIELD 6.0

HAMPSTEAD 3.5

STRAFFORD COUNTY

STRAFFORD 3.7