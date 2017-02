Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

The flakes aren't supposed to stop falling until late Monday, but as of 7 p.m. Sunday, some cities and towns in New England had already received over half a foot of snow.

Lexington, Massachusetts was the high (frozen) water mark, with 6.4 inches. Westminster, Ashburnham, Carlisle, Shelburne and Leverett, Massachusetts, Durham, Maine and Concord and Sandwich, New Hampshire had also received 6 inches or more.

Here's a look at how much snow other areas received. Check back on Monday for more updates.

CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD COUNTY

BURLINGTON 4.8

WINDSOR LOCKS 4.5

GRANBY 4.3

HARTFORD 4.1

AVON 4.1

ENFIELD 4.1

SUFFIELD 4.0

CANTON 4.0

GRANBY 4.0

BERLIN 4.0

WINDSOR 3.8

MANCHESTER 3.7

WETHERSFIELD 3.5

GLASTONBURY 3.3

SOUTHINGTON 3.2

HARTLAND 2.5

TOLLAND COUNTY

SOMERS 4.2

STAFFORDVILLE 4.2

TOLLAND 4.0

ELLINGTON 3.5

COVENTRY 3.3

ANDOVER 3.3

WINDHAM COUNTY

POMFRET 4.4

WOODSTOCK 4.0

KILLINGLY 3.5

STERLING 3.5

BROOKLYN 3.5

CHAPLIN 3.5

EASTFORD 2.8

ASHFORD 2.5

DANIELSON 2.0

MASSACHUSETTS

BRISTOL COUNTY

MANSFIELD 3.3

ATTLEBORO 2.8

TAUNTON 2.0

SWANSEA 2.0

ASSONET 1.0

EAST FREETOWN 1.0

DIGHTON 0.5

ESSEX COUNTY

BOXFORD 5.0

METHUEN 5.0

PEABODY 4.5

HAVERHILL 4.0

TOPSFIELD 4.0

IPSWICH 3.0

BEVERLY 2.5

FRANKLIN COUNTY

SHELBURNE 6.0

LEVERETT 6.0

HEATH 5.3

SHELBURNE FALLS 5.0

LEYDEN 5.0

ORANGE 5.0

ASHFIELD 4.5

ROWE 4.2

DEERFIELD 3.0

HAMPDEN COUNTY

WESTFIELD 4.8

SOUTHWICK 4.8

BLANDFORD 4.5

HAMPDEN 4.4

LONGMEADOW 4.0

LUDLOW 4.0

CHICOPEE 4.0

SPRINGFIELD 3.5

GRANBY 3.2

WALES 3.0

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

WESTHAMPTON 5.5

AMHERST 5.1

AMHERST 4.0

PLAINFIELD 3.7

BELCHERTOWN 3.5

WARE 3.0

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

LEXINGTON 6.4

CARLISLE 6.0

PEPPERELL 5.7

TEWKSBURY 5.6

BILLERICA 5.5

NORTH READING 5.5

GROTON 5.5

CHELMSFORD 5.5

AYER 5.0

BURLINGTON 5.0

ACTON 5.0

LITTLETON 5.0

CONCORD 4.8

FRAMINGHAM 4.5

WOBURN 4.5

WAYLAND 4.5

WILMINGTON 4.0

NATICK 4.0

HOPKINTON 4.0

DRACUT 4.0

ARLINGTON 3.5

CHELMSFORD 3.3

WEST NEWTON 3.1

LOWELL 3.0

EAST ARLINGTON 3.0

MELROSE 2.5

ASHBY 2.0

NORFOLK COUNTY

NORWOOD 3.6

QUINCY 3.5

MILLIS 3.3

FOXBORO 3.2

WEYMOUTH 2.5

NEEDHAM 2.3

BROOKLINE 2.1

RANDOLPH 2.0

HOLBROOK 1.5

SUFFOLK COUNTY

EAST BOSTON 2.9

CHELSEA 2.9

WORCESTER COUNTY

WESTMINSTER 6.2

ASHBURNHAM 6.0

NORTHBOROUGH 5.4

HUBBARDSTON 5.2

FITCHBURG 5.1

LEOMINSTER 5.0

ASHBURNHAM 5.0

HOLDEN 5.0

LUNENBURG 5.0

RUTLAND 4.6

WARREN 4.5

OXFORD 4.5

LANCASTER 4.5

BOYLSTON 4.4

AUBURN 4.0

NORTH GRAFTON 4.0

STERLING 4.0

SPENCER 4.0

MENDON 3.8

WORCESTER 3.5

BARRE 3.5

WORCESTER 3.5

MILFORD 3.2

STURBRIDGE 2.0

GARDNER 2.0

BALDWINVILLE 1.0

RHODE ISLAND

BRISTOL COUNTY

BARRINGTON 2.3

KENT COUNTY

WARWICK 3.0

GREENE 2.0

PROVIDENCE COUNTY

BURRILLVILLE 4.0

FOSTER 3.9

PROVIDENCE 3.7

PAWTUCKET 3.0

SMITHFIELD 3.0

SCITUATE 1.0

WASHINGTON COUNTY

RICHMOND 3.0

KINGSTOWN 2.8

SAUNDERSTOWN 1.8

WESTERLY 1.5

MAINE

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

DURHAM 6.0

POLAND 3.5

LISBON 1.1

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

GRAY 4.8

PORTLAND JETPORT 4.2

YARMOUTH 4.2

WINDHAM 4.0

BRIDGTON 4.0

WESTBROOK 2.8

OXFORD COUNTY

BRYANT POND 3.0

SOMERSET COUNTY

SANDY RIVER 3.0

YORK COUNTY

KENNEBUNK 3.0

HOLLIS 2.8

RUIN CORNER 2.5

WEST NEWFIELD 2.0

NEW HAMPSHIRE

BELKNAP COUNTY

MEREDITH 3.6

SANBORNTON 3.0

LACONIA 3.0

CARROLL COUNTY

SANDWICH 6.1

MADISON 2.0

CHESHIRE COUNTY

MARLBOROUGH 4.0

RINDGE 3.0

SWANZEY 2.5

COOS COUNTY

RANDOLPH 3.0

GRAFTON COUNTY

BRISTOL 2.4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

NASHUA 5.1

WEARE 4.0

BROOKLINE 4.0

NEW BOSTON 3.8

MERRIMACK COUNTY

CONCORD 6.0

PENACOOK 3.8

HENNIKER 3.8

TILTON 3.0

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

EXETER 4.8

GREENLAND 3.8

HAMPSTEAD 1.7

STRAFFORD COUNTY

STRAFFORD 4.0

ROCHESTER 2.5

SULLIVAN COUNTY

CROYDON 4.0