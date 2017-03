Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, say they’re looking for a snowplow driver who seriously injured a woman by striking her Tuesday night.

According to necn affiliate WJAR-TV, 62-year-old Cynthia MacDonald was struck in the area of 762 Bay St. around 10:30 p.m.

She was found in the road by a neighbor who heard her scream for help.

MacDonald told police the driver struck her and did not stop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-821-1475.