Snowy Maine Winter Impacting Summer Vacation for Schools
Maine

Maine

Snowy Maine Winter Impacting Summer Vacation for Schools

In Lewiston, the district has had six snow days, and several late starts this school year

By Danielle Waugh

    Some students in Maine will be going to school until late June, due to the number of snow days in the last few weeks. 

    In Lewiston, the district has had six snow days and several late starts this school year. 

    “It has had an ungodly impact on teachers, families, students – because we’ve had no rhythm to education this week, or last week,” said Superintendent Bill Webster. 

    There have been five big storms in the last two weeks. According to measurements in Gray, Maine, this has been the snowiest February on record. 

    “It’s definitely weird,” said Lewiston senior Hannah Dickinson.

    The snow days have fallen so that she hasn’t been to her core classes in two weeks. 

    “You learn something, and then it’s like – 'I forgot what I learned!'” she said. 

    Lewiston called a two-hour delay Thursday, after the region received several inches of snow Wednesday night-Thursday morning. But because some back roads may not have been plowed, the superintendent told parents their children could have an excused absence if they stayed home due to weather. 

    Webster said at this point, the last day of instruction should be on June 20. Without snow days, it would have been June 12. 

    “It’s really going to be problematic if we have to go much further [into the summer],” said Webster.

    Teachers are supposed to have workshops and professional development sessions after June 20. 

