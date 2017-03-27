Soaking Rain on the Way; Icy Mix Possible | NECN
Soaking Rain on the Way; Icy Mix Possible

By Chris Gloninger

    Today (Monday): Periodic light rain, icy spots north & west. Highs in the 40s for most.
    Overnight Monday Night: Chance shower, patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to near 40.
    Tuesday: Sprinkles transition to rain later. Highs in the 40s.

    (Published 59 minutes ago)

    A soaking rain is on the way for today. There could be an icy mix across the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire through 8 a.m. 

    After 8 a.m., temperatures should warm above freezing in all areas. Rain will be heavy at times and will linger into the afternoon. It will taper off around the evening commute. We will have a lull in between the two rounds of rain - Monday night through early Tuesday afternoon. 

    The rain returns Tuesday evening and will linger into the overnight. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. When all is said and done we could see upwards of an inch of rain. 

    Sunny skies for the remainder of the week, with high temperatures in the 40s. Next weekend the weather will be 50-50, showers on Saturday and sunny on Sunday. Temperatures will start the weekend in the 40s and by Sunday will be in the low 50s.

    Opening Day for the Red Sox looks beautiful. We should see sunny skies and a high temperature in the 50s. Showers return Tuesday and Wednesday, but it stays mild with temperatures in the low 50s. 

    Published 37 minutes ago

