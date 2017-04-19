Viewers React to Death of Ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez | NECN
BREAKING: 
Aaron Hernandez Found Dead
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Viewers React to Death of Ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez

Thousands of posts poured onto social media in the hours following the news that former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez committed suicide

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CSNPhilly.com

    Following the news that former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison, thousands took to social media to react to his death.

    Opinions about the athletes' death were divided, with some feeling sorry for Hernandez and his family while others believed his death was justified.

    Manny Mill tweeted, "this whole #AaronHernandez story is heartbreaking, and crazy. Truly sad on every level."

    DeedeeDepina posted on Facebook, "My condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace."

    "I feel sad for his family," Bonnie Schoff Ham added.

    However, other viewers, such as Sheri Hebert posted, "one less thug."

    "#AaronHernandez just saved tax payers an estimated 2.6 million dollars. Life without parole is expensive. #AintNoRestForTheWicked."

    "Breaking News: World feels like a slightly better place. #AaronHernandez," @McBragg tweeted.

    The New England Patriots spoke to NBC Boston Wednesday morning and said, "we are aware of the reports but do not anticipate we will be commenting today."

    Hernandez was found hanging in his cell early Wednesday morning and was transported to UMass Leominster where he was later pronounced dead.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices