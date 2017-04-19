Following the news that former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison, thousands took to social media to react to his death.

Opinions about the athletes' death were divided, with some feeling sorry for Hernandez and his family while others believed his death was justified.

Manny Mill tweeted, "this whole #AaronHernandez story is heartbreaking, and crazy. Truly sad on every level."

DeedeeDepina posted on Facebook, "My condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace."

"I feel sad for his family," Bonnie Schoff Ham added.

However, other viewers, such as Sheri Hebert posted, "one less thug."

"#AaronHernandez just saved tax payers an estimated 2.6 million dollars. Life without parole is expensive. #AintNoRestForTheWicked."

"Breaking News: World feels like a slightly better place. #AaronHernandez," @McBragg tweeted.

The New England Patriots spoke to NBC Boston Wednesday morning and said, "we are aware of the reports but do not anticipate we will be commenting today."

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell early Wednesday morning and was transported to UMass Leominster where he was later pronounced dead.