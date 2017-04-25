Soggy, Windy Tuesday and Wednesday

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Patchy fog in the morning with rain through the afternoon, turning to drizzle by the evening commute. Highs near 60°.

A storm system that caused flooding rains of 3-to-6 inches of rain in the Carolinas is now arriving in New England. Rain on the south coast advances northward into the Worcester and Boston area by 10 a.m., then continues north into all but northern Maine by days end.

High temperatures make it into the 50s for a short time, but falling back into the 40s as the rain and wind pick up. Wind from the northeast gusts past 25 mph at the shore, 15 to 20 mph inland.

Rain continues overnight possibly heavy at times, temperature is holding in the 40s. Wind at the coast may increase and gust past 40 mph for a time near Cape Cod. Combined wind and astronomical high tide, with the new moon, may result in minor coastal flooding and some erosion. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches areexpected.

Tomorrow continues wet, although it may dry out a bit in western New England. High temperature will be a little bit warmer, in the 50s, perhaps 60° in western New England if we can get some sunshine. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected.

There should be some sunshine mixed with the clouds on Thursday, with the temperature close to 70° and a chance for a shower.

Another front coming in from the Midwest will bring the threat for a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, with a high temperature in the 70s.

Our weekend looks pretty good for the most part, temperatures near 80° on Saturday, a little cooler Sunday. There is a front crossing New England with the chance of showers each afternoon, but it’s looking dry for most of the time.