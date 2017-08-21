Solar Eclipse: Celebrating the Rare Event in New England

Plenty of people on the east coast are preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse, a rare event that’s prompting plenty of watch parties in New England.

At MIT they're expecting big crowds for their free viewing party.

From Cambridge, a maximum of 63 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon at 2:46 p.m.

The event at MIT's Kresge Oval starts at 1:30 p.m. The eclipse will happen over 2 1/2 hours, with 2:46 p.m. being the time of maximum coverage.

There will be two telescopes to get an even better view.

Since it’s dangerous to look directly at the eclipse, you need special viewing glasses, which will be provided by MIT. Many online vendors have sold out of the glasses and officials warn to be on the lookout for counterfeit glasses.

