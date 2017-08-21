Solar Eclipse: Celebrating the Rare Event in New England - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Solar Eclipse: Celebrating the Rare Event in New England

By Monica Madeja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Plenty of people on the east coast are preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse, a rare event that’s prompting plenty of watch parties in New England.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Plenty of people on the east coast are preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse, a rare event that’s prompting plenty of watch parties in New England. 

    At MIT they're expecting big crowds for their free viewing party. 

    From Cambridge, a maximum of 63 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon at 2:46 p.m. 

    The event at MIT's Kresge Oval starts at 1:30 p.m. The eclipse will happen over 2 1/2 hours, with 2:46 p.m. being the time of maximum coverage. 

    There will be two telescopes to get an even better view. 

    Since it’s dangerous to look directly at the eclipse, you need special viewing glasses, which will be provided by MIT. Many online vendors have sold out of the glasses and officials warn to be on the lookout for counterfeit glasses.

    Click here for more places holding special events in the Boston-area.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices