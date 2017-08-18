Sunday: Mostly sunny, beautiful and less humid. Highs into the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Muggy with highs into the mid 80s.

Rest of Today (Friday): Cloudy with scattered showers, a few storms/downpours by the evening commute. Temperatures in the 70s to near 80.

It was a soggy, cloudy, and muggy start to our Friday thanks to a warm front that ushered in the southwesterly flow-tropical air mass.

Showers and a few more embedded downpours and a few strong storms are expected through the evening commute, especially in southern New England, sliding from west to east. Flooding is possible under some of the heaviest of downpours into this evening, so pack your patience on the evening commute.

For the Red Sox game tonight, we could see a rain delay at the onset, but these showers and thunderstorms should depart in time to have play the game.

Between 7 and 9 p.m., the Cape and the Islands could see those downpours sliding through, with a few rumbles of thunder.

Overnight tonight, humidity sticks around, with areas of patchy fog and a few lingering showers. Lows will only slip into the 60s.

Another soupy start Saturday under some patchy dense fog. Some showers and storms are possible ahead of a cold front, the dividing line between the tropical air mass with the drier, more comfortable air mass sliding in.

The cold front takes its time traversing New England from west to east by Saturday evening. Skies will gradually clear late Saturday night as the cooler, more comfortable air settles in from the west to northwest.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend for any of your outdoor plans. High pressure takes over Sunday and Monday, meaning a pleasant couple of days under plenty of sun.

Highs on Sunday reach into the mid-80s, but it will be less humid.

High pressure slides just east of the region Monday, allowing for a southwesterly flow again, but this time, it’s a heat. Highs on Monday top out near 90 degrees.

Don't forget about the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, as the moon partially eclipses the sun here, since New England is not in the path of totality. Sky conditions for this phenomenon will be clear, so make sure you have the protective eyewear to shield your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun and to see the partial solar eclipse safely.

Tuesday is another day with 90 degree heat under partly cloudy conditions, but don't get used to heat. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms occurs late Tuesday and into early Wednesday as another cold front bumps out the heat.

Highs Wednesday remain seasonable, into the 80s, but then we round out the rest of the 10-day into the upper 70s.

