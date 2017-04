FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The defending Super Bowl champions are heading to the White House on Wednesday, but some players will be skipping the visit because of President Donald Trump.

Several players from the New England Patriots, including Devin McCourty, Chris Long and Alan Branch, will skip the visit due to disagreements with the current president.

The players cited Trump's comments against women and exclusionary remarks as reasons for sitting out of the meeting.