Some Showers, Thunderstorms in the Region

The South Coast and Islands will see on and off rain throughout the day. Some of the most recent forecast model runs take the rain all the way to Boston. The Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire will see a brighter day, but that will lead to a round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms may be strong, but we aren’t expecting any widespread severe weather. This activity will dissipate after sunset.

Tropical Storm Gert is still gaining strength. The storm will pass safely between Bermuda and southern New England Tuesday into Wednesday, likely as a category 1 hurricane. High surf and an increased rip current threat will be an issue for the south facing beaches. Beach weather will return Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you swim near a life guard.

Unsettled weather will return for Friday and the weekend. On and off showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will move through. At this point the wet weather is tough to time out, but we are pretty confident to say that no day will be a total wash out.